Young Mom Shot Dead In NYC’s Upper East Side While Pushing Her Three-Month-Old Baby In A Stroller

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A young mother was fatally shot and killed while walking with her infant on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old was pushing her baby in a stroller in Manhattan’s Upper East Side when she was shot in the head “from a very close range,” says Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

That is just unspeakable…

The shooting occurred around 8:23 p.m. on East 95th Street near Samuel Seabury Playground after the assailant, who was dressed in all black including a hoodie, murdered the mother in cold blood. Officials say he was last seen running on East 95th Street.

The victims were rushed to the Metropolitan Hospital, but it was tragically too late for the young mother who was pronounced dead. However, it is being reported that the 3-month-old baby was not injured during the shooting.

Such a gruesome and tragic event. What kind of twisted person would take away someone’s life like that? Especially someone who is walking with their INFANT! So sad.

Related: Mother Turns Herself In 30 Years After MURDERING Her Baby

Investigators are now reporting that the victim and shooter knew one another, and are calling it a “domestic incident.” They have also identified a person of interest they wish to speak with after reviewing reports which include the victim’s name and the names of her previous boyfriends. Additionally, the reports revealed the name of a second child that was not with her at the time of the shooting, and that the young woman was living in a nearby women’s shelter. No names have been publicly released at this time.

What a tragedy for such a young individual to have her life taken away, leaving two children motherless. When will the violence end??

New York Mayor Eric Adams later arrived to the scene of the crime for a press conference alongside the NYPD Commissioner Keechant, where he explained his thoughts on the horrific event:

“When a mother’s pushing a baby carriage down the block and is shot at point-blank range shows how this national problem impacts families. Doesn’t matter if you’re on the Upper East Side or in the Bronx.”

National problem to say the least! Gun violence is literally an epidemic in the United States.

Related: New Graphic Details Released Of Teen Found Dead In School Parking Lot

Adams continued to explain that NYPD will continue to search for the gunman and adamantly expressed that the city is in need of help when it comes to gun violence:

“This entire day we have been addressing the problem of over-proliferation of guns on the street. We do need help from Washington, from the state, from our criminal justice system. We are going to find this person that’s guilty of this horrific crime. We’re going to find him and bring him to justice.”

We definitely agree, but we also believe that as a nation we need to become more proactive rather than just reactive.

The bullet that was used to kill the 20-year-old was recovered by a nearby park and is being used alongside local security footage to gain more information.

[Images via LiveNOW From FOX/YouTube]