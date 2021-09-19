YouTube Video Shows Gabby Petito’s Van In Grand Teton National Park Just Days After Last Contact

Another clue in the disappearance of Gabby Petito has been revealed…

On Sunday, a couple on a road trip across the country posted a video on YouTube of what appeared to be the 22-year-old and her fiance Brian Laundrie’s van in Grand Teton National Park. Jenn and Kyle Bethune were editing the footage when the two realized they actually drove past the vehicle on August 27 — two days after the missing woman was last heard from by her family. The couple said:

“We came across a white van that had Florida plates. A small white van. We were going to stop and say hi because we’re from Florida too, but the van was completely dark. There was nobody there, so we decided to continue on our way.”

The Bethunes claimed they first saw the “abandoned” van around 6 or 6:30 pm that day and saw it again later:

“We figured maybe they were out hiking or they were just chilling inside there was no doors open, you know. You know, a Florida plate, on the other side of the country, is not something we see all the time.”

Take a look at the video (below) starting at 1:27:



The FBI and Gabby’s family have been made aware of the video, with the kin writing on their “Find Gabby” Facebook page:

“We believe this is the van for multiple reasons. Please do not clog up the tip line with the same video. This is in the hands of the right people. Thank you so much, this is exactly why we are asking people to review older photos and video. #FindGabby.”

Her mother, Nicole Schmidt, also confirmed to the DailyMail.com the legitimacy of the sighting, saying:

“It’s a very important piece of information as it pretty much starts the timeline. This new video of the actual van being seen on the 27th appears legit. That was the last location the van might have been seen. It’s a huge piece of the puzzle. It’s essential and there might be more videos out there that people haven’t even realized they have yet. If people were recording videos or just taking pictures, they need to start looking through their stuff.”

Wow. This is a pretty big deal as the FBI is currently searching the campsite area over the weekend. It also adds another detail to the murky timeline of events between the last time Petito spoke to her mom on August 25 and the days before Laundrie returned to their home in Florida alone on September 1. As you may already know, a 22-year-old woman from Wyoming named Miranda Baker claimed she picked up Brian, who was hitchhiking alone, on August 29 in Grand Teton. Gabby and the van were nowhere to be seen at the time.

The partner, who has refused to cooperate with investigators and lawyered up since the start, is now also missing after reportedly telling his parents that he was going for a hike in the Carlton Reserve on Tuesday. Police are currently searching for him, as well.

Here is hoping this brings investigators another step closer into finding out what happened to Gabby. Thoughts on the latest details, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Gabby Petito/Instagram, Red, White & Bethune/YouTube]