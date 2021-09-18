Gabby Petito Disappearance: Fiancé Brian Laundrie Now Missing, Too -- FBI Searching For Both!

The mysterious disappearance of Gabby Petito has captured the attention of the entire country. The 22-year-old had been documenting her cross-country road trip with her boyfriend on YouTube and Instagram when she suddenly vanished.

Even more disturbing, her boyfriend (well, apparently her fiancé and possibly more) Brian Laundrie turned up back home in Florida alone with the van. Since the investigation began, he has refused to cooperate with police, leading to his being named a person of interest.

Related: Gabby’s Friend Speaks Out — And Reveals Major Inconsistency

The more we learn the less makes sense. We can only imagine what investigators have on the case so far. Something big, it seems… because on Friday police were seen arriving at Laundrie’s home!

According to the latest reports out of North Port, Florida, four police officers entered the Laundrie family home on Friday afternoon. At some point one of the officers stepped outside to retrieve an evidence bag. Cops were also seen doing a quick search of the family’s car.

Officers just walked back in with some kind of paperwork https://t.co/XHX6Bcggri pic.twitter.com/yHkh3L8Wuc — Evan Axelbank Fox13 (@EvanAxelbank) September 17, 2021

The police were apparently there to speak with Brian’s family — but still notably NOT with the man himself. North Port police tweeted an update as news got out of their arrival:

“North Port Police are currently speaking with the Laundrie Family at their request. At this time, we are not speaking with Brian. More details when available.”

Less than two hours later they added:

“The conversation at the Laundrie home is complete. Once we have the details, a statement will be made. We ask for calm! Please let us work through this and information will be forthcoming.”

According to local FOX13, police told reporters on the scene that Brian was not even in the house, nor was he in custody. Huh. Where is he, then??

Not only that, the family’s attorney finally spoke, telling the press that Brian’s whereabouts were actually unknown, even to them! He said the FBI are currently searching for both Brian AND Gabby! Whoa…

How did they lose track of a person of interest??

Related: Gabby’s Family No Longer Allowed To Discuss Her Relationship With Brian…

The family is clearly cooperating in the search for their own member. Most of the Laundries had not been speaking out about Gabby’s disappearance; Brian’s lawyer Steven Bertolino released a statement earlier this week saying the family would remain “in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.”

But his sister Cassie Laundrie bucked that trend in a Good Morning America interview Friday morning. She shared:

“Obviously, me and my family want Gabby to be found safe. She’s like a sister, my children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and sound, and this to be just a big misunderstanding.”

However, she admitted she hasn’t been in touch with Brian at all:

“I haven’t been able to talk to him. I wish I could talk to him.”

Seems like everyone wants to talk to Brian. He would be the only one with all the answers. But witnesses are coming forward and helping authorities to piece together what happened.

The truth will come out eventually, no matter what it is.

[Image via Gabby Petito/Brian Laundrie/Instagram.]