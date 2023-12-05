S-Town Podcast Star Shot & Killed In Standoff With Alabama Police Officers

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Tyler Goodson, a man who was featured on the popular podcast S-Town, has died.

According to The New York Times, Tyler was killed amid a police standoff in Woodstock, Alabama on Sunday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) released a statement about the incident claiming the Woodstock Police Department responded to a “call for service” early in the day and a standoff ensued with a “multitude of law enforcement officers from various agencies” gathering at a residence as the 32-year-old reportedly barricaded himself inside. It’s unclear why they were called, but things got deadly when Tyler allegedly “brandished a gun at officers.” The man was then shot by cops at the scene and later pronounced dead.

Related: Missing 17-Year-Old Girl Found Buried In Box In Family Friend’s Backyard

Eerily, Tyler actually took to Facebook during the standoff, writing at around 1:39 a.m., per CBS42:

“Police bout to shoot me down in my own yard.”

Whoa. Once again, it’s unclear what was happening that led up to this. The shooting is now under investigation by ALEA and the findings will be given to the Bibb County district attorney, the AP reported.

Reflecting on the situation, Mayor Jeff Dodson told WBRC:

“Tyler was loved by myself, my family and many members of the community and he was out there on a podcast years ago and had many people who loved him. It’s a devastating situation for the community. Tough situation for all of us.”

As mentioned, Tyler was part of the 2017 podcast S-Town, produced by the team behind Serial and This American Life. It followed his pal and father figure, Woodstock resident John B. McLemore, who despised his town and “wanted to do something about it,” as the series was described. In a shocking twist, he died by suicide and Goodson was soon thereafter arrested for burglary and theft after taking items from his friend’s property, which he pleaded guilty to.

As for what happened in this case, the mayor hinted that mental health struggles may have been at play in this recent legal issue, telling WBRC:

“I think depression is a tough thing, and I think we’ve all gone through those things. I think it was tough for Tyler. Sometimes you can’t get no rest.”

The mayor concluded:

“We all want answers. We all want details and I have some I want for myself and so I’m just asking the public to continue to pray for his family, father, son, brother, so just continue them in your prayers.”

According to CBS42, Tyler is believed to have five children. We are sending them love in this sad time. Rest In Peace…

To learn more about the impact of gun violence, visit https://www.apha.org/topics-and-issues/gun-violence.

[Image via WVTM 13 News/YouTube]