Tori Spelling Has An Amazing Message After Dean McDermott Split!

Tori Spelling is really feeling herself over on Instagram now that her divorce from Dean McDermott is public!

She tried to keep it hidden for years, but now that the cat is out of the bag, well, so is Tori! She’s looking amazing, she’s doing what she wants, and she’s got a hell of a lot more to say! Even her t-shirt is talking!

In a hilarious new selfie, the 90210 alum shows off her figure under a tee with the words:

“Women don’t owe you s**t”

Ha! Amazing and true! She also wrote in the caption:

“It’s not you it’s me .”

and

“Disclosure: no men were hurt {much} in the making of this post .”

AH-Mazing! Is this a message to Dean? To someone else? Well, even Tori herself told us not to try to read between the lines, adding the hashtags #dontoverthinkit and #itsmyteensshirt. LOLz! Tori and her teenager are sharing clothes now?

See what all the fuss is about (below)!

Well, overthinking or not, it’s a great shirt and an amazing model under it!

[Image via Tori Spelling/Dean McDermott/Instagram.]