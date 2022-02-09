Sweet Lord! Zac Efron Plays A 'Daddy' In This Movie Remake!

It appears as though we’re in a Zac Efron renaissance!

He’s come a long way since his teen dream High School Musical days, but even in his more adult career the Disney alum has stuck mostly to big-budget comedies. But it seems like Zac is flipping the script lately. He recently debuted a total transformation for his harrowing survival film Gold, and now he’s debuting a completely new look for his role as… Daddy. LOLz!

Related: Zac’s Ex Sarah Bro Dishes More On Their Former ‘Traumatic’ Relationship

It’s not as alluring as it may sound, although the movie does promise to be very HOT…

The 34-year-old plays Andy McGee in Firestarter, a remake of the 1982 film, which was in turn based on Stephen King’s classic horror novel. In the new trailer, the troubled dad attempts to protect his daughter Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), whose pyrokinetic abilities are growing stronger and stronger.

New 'Firestarter' poster pays homage to the OG film pic.twitter.com/tyJiWQxEvd — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 9, 2022

Horror fans will surely be intrigued to see Blumhouse’s take on the tale, while ZEfron stans may just love to see their man moving into the stage of his career where he’s playing a devoted daddy. We can all agree, it looks like one of the actor’s most intense roles to date. (Besides the Australian desert detour, that is.)

The film also stars Kurtwood Smith (That ’70s Show), Gloria Reuben (ER), Michael Greyeyes (Rutherford Falls), and Sydney Lemmon (Fear the Walking Dead). It will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock on May 13.

Ch-ch-check out the full trailer (below):

[Image via Arturo Holmes/WENN & Universal/YouTube]