Zac Efron, Is That You????

The many faces of Zac Efron!

The High School Musical alum has become something of a chameleon over the years: we’ve seen teen heartthrob Zac, mega-buff Baywatch era Zac, laid-back travel reality series Zac, and whatever that one unrecognizable viral photo of him going around was. But his upcoming look in the new movie Gold might be the most dramatic transformation yet.

The 34-year-old posted a teaser for the Australian-set film on Instagram, captioning the clip:

“Filming this was brutal— but I love this sh**. So proud of everyone involved and thank you to everyone who has watched so far”

The actor looks ROUGH in the Gold snippets: dirty and injured, with dry, cracking skin, a scraggly beard, and tattered clothes. Even in the behind-the-scenes interview, he appears weathered by the elements. Reminiscing about shooting in the desert, he explains:

“When we drove out to the location I was just blown away by the scenery and sort of feel and the vibe of the area. Unbelievably mesmerizing. Very desolate and dry and very harsh conditions.”

The Disney alum teases that they shot through some “massive dust storms” that “found their way into the movie,” adding:

“We filmed through some of the gnarliest conditions I’ve ever witnessed in my life. It showed a lot of solidarity and teamwork on behalf of the crew and our production. It was really really fun.”

Director Anthony Hayes agrees:

“It was a real challenge. It was probably the most brutal shoot I’ve done in 35 years. It was extraordinary.”

WOW! Well, now we’re definitely hype to watch this!

Ch-ch-check out the Gold trailer (below):

[Image via One Media/YouTube]