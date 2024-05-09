Justin & Hailey Bieber Are 'Thrilled' & Totally 'United' On Becoming Parents! 

Justin and Hailey Bieber can’t wait to be parents!

The husband and wife have been dreaming about this moment for years now, and it’s finally (almost) here! The couple announced they’re expecting their first child on Thursday, sharing a carousel of photos and videos to mark the special occasion. Now, a source for ET is opening up about how they’re feeling while embarking on this next chapter of their family. And it couldn’t be better!! The insider shared:

“Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together. They have wanted this for a long time and can’t wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world.”

Yay!

Obviously, though, this news comes at an unexpected time. After all, we’ve been hearing for months that the couple has been experiencing marriage troubles. Not exactly the vibes you want headed into parenthood, y’know? But rest assured Jailey stans! It sounds like they are totally “on the same page” about everything! The confidant insisted:

“Hailey and Justin are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood. They have experienced so much together as a couple and feel ready to take this next step in their lives and relationship. Hailey is such a natural caretaker and Justin knows she will be the best mom, and Hailey has always thought that Justin will make an amazing dad. Hailey, Justin, their families and loved ones are so excited for this beautiful blessing.”

What a relief! And we did peep what appeared to be a vow renewal inside the pregnancy announcement as well!

We’re so happy for them and wish them nothing but the best as they inch closer to the baby’s arrival — which, according to TMZ, could be later this summer! Eeeee!!!! Let the countdown (and nesting) begin! Thoughts? Tell us (below)!

