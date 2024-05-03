Gigi Hadid Shares Pics From Romantic Vacay With BF Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift, & Travis Kelce! LOOK!

Gigi Hadid is sharing a glimpse at her romantic getaway with boyfriend Bradley Cooper and bestie Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce!

As we all know, the Kansas City Chiefs player’s momma Donna Kelce broke the news last week that the two couples had been on a double date in a romantic beachside destination. It turns up they all went to Carmel-by-the-Sea, California for a quick getaway to celebrate the model’s 29th birthday, where the singer and NFL star were spotted out to dinner at a local restaurant, La Bicyclette, per Page Six eyewitnesses.

In the new pics shared by Gigi on Thursday, she could be seen taking in the breathtaking views and enjoying a hike while spending time with family and friends. The Maestro star never showed up in the images, which isn’t weird. They’re clearly still trying to keep a low profile! The same goes for TayTay and Trav — except the Next in Fashion host did hint that she followed them to Las Vegas!

One of Gigi’s many birthday cakes was Sin City-themed, possibly placing her in the city at the same time Taylor and Travis were there to support Patrick Mahomes at a fundraiser last weekend. Fun!

Clearly feeling loved after the celebrations and travels, the birthday girl captioned the new uploaded:

“twas my bday (week) feelin so grateful”

