Zayn Malik’s Marijuana Use Has Allegedly Made Him 'Aggressive' And 'Paranoid'

If this is true, Zayn Malik may need to lay off the weed for a while if he wants to stay in his daughter Khai’s life!

As we’ve been reporting, the musician is in a lot of hot water after getting into an alleged altercation with Yolanda Hadid, his baby momma’s mother. He has since pleaded no contest to four charges of harassment and called things off with Gigi Hadid, though she insists they will continue to co-parent despite the issues at hand.

Now sources are opening up about what could have led to this outburst. Speaking to The New York Post, insiders close to the singer admitted that Zayn’s been known to smoke marijuana for years, and when under the influence, he has allegedly earned the reputation of being “aggressive” and “paranoid.”

A music executive who has worked with the Brit in the past told the outlet:

“Zayn feels like life is out to get him. He genuinely finds it hard to deal with the level of fame he had, and that comes out as if he’s ungrateful and arrogant. If he was a bit more open about talking about his issues, I think that people would warm to him.”

The one thing he has been open about is his love of “smoking a good weed” to help the “creative process” flow. And these habits go way back to his One Direction days when he was captured smoking a joint in 2014 while in South America. More recently, fans grew concerned when he went on Instagram Live in January, already smoking at 6 a.m., causing viewers to wonder if his daughter was in the house at the time. (FYI, only medicinal marijuana is legal in his current home state of Pennsylvania.)

From another confidant who worked closely with the boy band, Zayn’s behavior got so bad that Harry Styles refused to share a tour bus or private jet with him. Damn! An insider explained:

“He’d just be on the tour bus [smoking] all the way to the venue. It led Harry to get a separate tour bus with Niall [Horan] and Liam [Payne] — Louis [Tomlinson] would join Zayn. Harry wouldn’t fly with Zayn either.”

Another confidant insisted the 28-year-old became increasingly difficult to work with, chiming in:

“Zayn wasn’t happy in the band, it wasn’t for him. He didn’t like the whole constantly touring thing and being given a schedule. He was just so difficult that he wouldn’t turn up for stuff, like photoshoots or even gigs. He would block himself in the house, smoking loads of weed, and it made him really unreliable.”

A record executive backed this up, adding:

“You just didn’t know when Zayn was going to turn up, whether for a recording session or a concert.”

Sadly, it sounds like a mix of drugs and megastardom really affected the performer for the worse, a source claims, noting:

“In the beginning, Zayn was quite sweet. He just became a different person. When you are smoking weed to that extent, it really affects you. Zayn became aggressive. He was very aggressive towards the end of the band, having fierce rows with people he worked with. He never takes responsibility for anything — it’s always someone else’s fault.”

An insider even straight up said his marijuana use “drove a wedge” between him and his former bandmates. Malik quit the band originally formed on the UK version of The X Factor in March 2015, citing a desire to live a “normal” life “out of the spotlight.” But the next year, he also admitted in a self-titled autobiography that he suffered from an eating disorder while in the band, writing:

“When I look back at images of myself … before the final tour, I can see how ill I was … Food was something I could control, so I did.”

According to an insider, the remaining 1D members were glad to see the Brit go:

“Everyone was pleased that Zayn had gone, to be honest, he was not nice to be around — very arrogant.”

It didn’t help that the Pillowtalk crooner went on to give interviews saying how much he hated the band’s music, which “pissed off” the boys, a music producer dished:

“They took offense to that.”

Hard not to!

Speaking of music, the producer went on to bash Zayn’s solo career, which once looked promising with tracks like Mind of Mind blowing up the charts. Unfortunately, that hype has since fizzled and led to him getting dropped by his record label RCA and managers (not just because of these legal troubles). With his latest album Nobody Is Listening reaching No. 44 on the US Billboard 200, the producer reflected:

“At first I thought, ‘Oh, wow, Zayn’s going to be a hit.’ But he’s released loads of music now and it’s flopped.”

Even though he was signed to respected manager Sarah Stennett, who’s worked with Bebe Rexha and Rita Ora, nobody seemed to be able to get Malik to focus on his career enough to “to be successful,” the producer continued:

“Sarah couldn’t control him. Look, even the biggest, hottest stars, from Adele to Dua Lipa, have to play the game. There’s a certain amount of stuff they all sign up to do to be successful.”

There doesn’t seem to be much indication why the songwriter is so hard to pin down, either. A source recalled a time in 2016 when the celeb backed out of a major gig at London’s Wembley Stadium within minutes of his expected arrival.

“His camp said, ‘He’s on his way,’ and then he just turned his car around and left.”

This hasn’t been a one-time thing either. He’s supposedly walked out on recent interviews with GQ and Billboard as well. Huh…

His erratic behavior has bled into his romantic life, as well, like the alleged text Zayn sent when he called things off with his former fiancée Perrie Edwards. In her 2016 book One World, the Little Mix star shared:

“It was horrible, the worst time in my life. A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that.”

Of course, the hunk denied ever doing such a thing. What’s sad about this whole ordeal is that Zayn has apparently always craved a stable family life, a music executive from his 1D days, mused:

“Zayn finds it very hard to trust people. He was brought up in a tough town by a single mom, so his issues all go back a long while. He felt betrayed and let down by people. A lot of people sold him out. All the [One Direction] boys got sold out at times by people who they thought were friends, so trusting people is not the easiest thing. I would imagine it took a long time to build that trust with Gigi and her family. He found them when he really needed it. They scooped him up.”

There were once days when Yolanda and Zayn got along, too! In 2018, he gushed about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, saying:

“We get on. She’s really f**king cool. She’s a Capricorn. She’s the same star sign as me.”

And back in July, Gigi told Haper’s Bazaar:

“He speaks his mind. When he’s in the middle of a family thing and everyone’s like, ‘Zayn, whose side are you on?’ He’s charming. He’s usually on my mom’s side, so he’s smart in that sense.”

It’s still unclear why tensions had been escalating so much between the family members, and while Gigi has no plans to cut her ex out of their daughter’s life at the moment, a matrimonial and family law expert weighed in on the situation and why it could be looking bad for the singer. John O. Farley, a partner at Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP, told The Post:

“I cannot comment on facts or law concerning this specific case. However, in determining what is in the best interests of the child, the courts will seriously consider allegations of domestic violence when determining custody.”

Yikes. Hopefully, Zayn’s participation in a domestic violence program and anger management course (along with 360 days of probation) will help him avoid losing contact with his 1-year-old if things escalate further. Judging from these reports, avoiding marijuana for the time being would probably be a good idea too. While it isn’t clear if he was smoking at the time of the incident, it still doesn’t seem to be doing him many favors!

