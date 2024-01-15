Tom Holland Says He & Zendaya Rewatch The First Spider-Man Together!

Tom Holland is proving he and Zendaya are still very much together — and, like, the cutest couple ever!

Celebs don’t always enjoy rewatching their movies, but there’s one the Marvel star holds particularly dearly to his heart… The one which brought him and his love together! During an interview with Extra on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet on Sunday, the 27-year-old answered whether he watches his own stuff, saying:

“Really, once something has come out I kind of leave it to bed.”

However, if you get to watch the early stages of your love blossom on screen, then it sounds like exceptions can be made. He added:

“Zendaya and I will every now and then watch Spider-Man [Homecoming] and reminisce about, you know, being 19 and making those movies again.”

Awww! That’s SO sweet! And seriously, like, major couples goals!

The Uncharted star continued:

“I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it is so special, and it’s such a luxury, like such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth and watch those movies … I wouldn’t be the man I am today without that job.”

Love love LOVE!

This is particularly refreshing to hear amid rumors Tom and the Euphoria star split up. Fans noticed she unfollowed him — and EVERYONE else — on Instagram, leaving her following list at zero, which alerted shippers. But last week, the Brit put the kibosh on that, telling TMZ the rumors were “absolutely not” true.

We hope they have a long future together! And maybe even more Spider-Man movies! Tom DID tease what the future “might hold” in his red carpet interview… Watch the full thing (below):

