Back Together?? Cardi B & Offset Have Romantic Valentine's Date Night In Miami!

Are Cardi B and Offset officially back on?!

As we’ve been following, the estranged couple have been on several ups and downs in the past few months, but could this mean they’ve worked out their differences for good? Or, at least, for this time? The pair have had their share of on again, off again moments over the years, and most recently they were OFF! Yet on Wednesday night photogs captured them having a dinner date at the Italian restaurant Carbone in Miami — and they certainly don’t look too broken up anymore!

The Migos rapper can be seen in pics entering the restaurant a little while after the Bodak Yellow artist, taking some time to greet fans and sign some autographs. Perhaps to try and throw off paps and the people awaiting outside from their little rendezvous?? Either way, after dinner they left and got back into their car together.

This, of course, has left everyone wondering just where they stand. We mean, Cardi did admit they were still sleeping together as of New Year’s — but still denied they were officially back on. But a romantic dinner on Valentine’s Day is definitely looking like they’re at least headed back toward being together again — if they’re not there already.

