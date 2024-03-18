Mauricio Umansky Responds After Paris Hilton SLAMMED Him For Airing Out Hilton Family Feud On TV!

Paris Hilton DRAGGED her uncle Mauricio Umansky… And now he’s clapping back.

In case you missed it, Netflix dropped a spicy preview for Mau’s show Buying Beverly Hills last week. In the clip he airs out all the details of his departure from Hilton and Hyland — the brokerage he worked for over a decade ago, which was co-founded by his brother-in-law Rick Hilton. He reveals that after bringing in tons of money and vying for more equity and a possible partnership in the biz, he was denied, so he went off and started his own brokerage, The Agency.

Watch him talk about it (below):

Hard truths, but really no hostility on his end… But as we all know, Paris did NOT appreciate the perceived jab at her father, and subsequently popped off on Instagram. She defended her dad, saying:

“My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family — especially in the press. Frankly, we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already.”

Tough words! And clearly ones Mauricio regrets reading!

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Monday, the 53-year-old said:

“Look, it’s sad that [Paris] got so upset about that, but at the end of the day, it’s two businessmen making two business decisions.”

He really never said anything too negative… But we can understand she was annoyed he talked about it on TV. Even if he did keep it more or less factual.

Mau then went on to double down despite upsetting Paris — and reiterated exactly why he left Hilton and Hyland:

“I felt like I deserved something. I asked for something, he didn’t want to do it, and then I chose to go off on my own. I wanted to take care of my family, I wanted to be successful, I wanted to go forward, I wanted to do the most I could, and at the end of the day, I made that decision just to go forward with this thing. There is certainly no bad blood on my side.”

Well, that’s great that he doesn’t have any bad blood… But we all read Paris’ comment! With his and Kyle Richards’ estrangement, and now this, he’s just dousing gasoline on all his bridges with the Hiltons…

