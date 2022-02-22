Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel's Horrific Accident Was Actually A Suicide Attempt

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Just hours after Zoe Sozo Bethel‘s family confirmed her death, more details about her fatal accident are coming to light.

According to authorities who spoke to DailyMail.com on Monday, the 27-year-old died by suicide after jumping from a seven-story Miami condo located in the Edgewater neighborhood. No other information has been released at this time, but a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department did confirm that the fatal incident was treated as an attempted suicide, and homicide detectives were assigned to the case as is standard practice.

Zoe, who was serving as Miss Alabama for America Strong, was left in a coma after the incident that took place on February 10. Her family shared the news in an emotional Instagram post, explaining that she had “sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem.” Sadly, she succumbed to her injuries on Friday, they updated followers:

“On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries. Zoe touched the hearts of many people and was actively affiliated with several organizations and groups namely, she was the current Miss Alabama (for America Strong), a political commentator for RSBN, a Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA, and Liberty University’s Falkirk Center. She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and affiliated with Project Veritas.”

Earlier in the week they also noted:

“We are praying for God’s will to be done, regardless of what that may look like. This has been an abrupt & very traumatizing situation for our family, & we can imagine how much of a shock this will also be to everyone who knows & cares for her. We ask that everyone please respect the privacy of our family during this time. Keep Zoe & the family in your prayers!”

What a devastating outcome for her family and friends.

The right-wing beauty queen leaves behind a young daughter, who inspired many of her political views. As a spokesperson for Students for Life and Project Veritas, the model was outspoken about her anti-abortion beliefs, writing on social media:

“I decided to choose life over terminating the innocent life God blessed me with (My daughter). No matter how bad the situation may be, choosing LIFE is always the right choice.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family in this time of need. Sadly, Zoe is not the first pageant queen to die by suicide this year. Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst, passed away in New York City earlier this year. She was 30. These deaths are an important reminder to check in on those around you as the pandemic continues to impact mental health. We will be thinking of Zoe’s loved ones in this tragic time.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

