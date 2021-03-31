The Zola Trailer Is Finally Here -- Watch The Viral Twitter Thread Sensation Turned Into A24 Film!

It’s been years in the making, but Zola’s story is finally coming to the big screen.

Five years ago, Zola (real name A’ziah Wells) captured everyone’s imagination with a mega-viral Twitter thread that began:

“Y’all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out???????? It’s kind of long but full of suspense “

What followed was indeed a suspenseful, outrageous, and shocking tale of a road trip to Florida gone wrong and the often dangerous world of s*x work. Zola’s thread was funny and riveting (even if somewhat exaggerated), and in some ways introduced the world to a new kind of digital storytelling. Needless to say, the internet was hooked, and production company A24 soon snapped up the rights to the film.

After much anticipation, the indie studio has released the first trailer for the colorful film. Taylour Paige plays the titular role, while Riley Keough stars as her ill-fated partner-in-crime Stefani (a fictionalized version of Jessica Swiatkowski.) Colman Domingo plays “X” (called “Z” in the thread) and Succession’s Nicholas Braun play’s Stefani’s boyfriend Derrek (counterpart to Jess’s real-life BF Jarrett Scott). The film is directed by Janicza Bravo, who co-wrote the script with acclaimed playwright Jeremy O. Harris.

Ch-ch-check out the wild trailer (below):

