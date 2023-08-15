Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Are Engaged!

Wedding bells are ringing!

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott made it official over the weekend, when the Property Brothers star popped the question during a trip to Scotland on Sunday, according to People. The couple shared a joint Instagram post showing off the ring and their smiling faces as they stood in front of a Scottish castle. The post from Monday read:

“Forever starts now!!!”

According to the outlet, the New Girl star’s two kiddos — Charlie, 6, and Elsie, 8 — had an important role during the proposal. This was also a special moment for the 45-year-old construction contractor, who often incorporates his Scottish heritage into parts of his life. In 2018, in fact, his twin brother Drew Scott had them wear kilts to his own wedding, because their heritage is so important to them and their family. The twins’ father immigrated to Canada when he was just a teen. So we’ll probably see some more Scottish inspiration for Zooey and Jonathan’s nuptials!

And just like all of the 43-year-old’s unique characters she portrays — her ring was just as unique! The silver band features clear, pink, and purple stones arranged in the shape of a flower. It even matches her manicure!

Zooey and Jonathan met four years ago while filming James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke, along with their own siblings Drew and Bones star Emily Deschanel. The four of them got along really well, and made for some great entertainment, but it wasn’t until after the show did we find out how well Zooey and Jonathan really got along!

Later that year, the pair confirmed their romance after being spotted at dinner together when they attended a taping of Dancing with the Stars. They sat front row and shared a smooch right in front of the cameras. The Elf star would go on to post a photo of a double date between them and Drew and his wife Linda Phan in October, making things Insta-official once and for all!

Before finding each other, both the actress and HGTV personality had their ups and downs. The 500 Days of Summer alum was married to Death Cab for Cutie‘s Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012. She was then married to Jacob Pechenik, with whom she shares her two children, from 2015 to 2020. The reality TV star was married to flight coordinator Kelsy Ully from 2007 to 2010, and split from his longtime girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov — a producer for himself and his brother’s production company — right before meeting Zooey. It seems fate led them right to each other!

So, so happy for them!

