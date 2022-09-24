10 High School Football Players Charged In Disturbing Hazing Case!

Ten Pennsylvania high school students have been charged in a hazing and sexual assault case.

The incident, which happened in August, caused superintendent Chelton Hunter to take action. Football team members at Middletown Area High School reportedly committed an act of hazing and assault on August 11 during practice sessions. A cell phone video was recorded which shows two teammates being held down and poked in the butt with a muscle therapy gun amongst other athletic equipment.

Yeah, gross. It’s been confirmed no student’s body was penetrated, but that doesn’t make the situation any less horrifying and traumatic for those teens…

Several of the kids were kicked off of the team due to the video being leaked, and the head coach actually resigned — but as more videos surfaced of disturbing acts occurring within the football team, Hunter decided to cancel the season:

“The kind of hazing that occurred in our facilities with this team is reprehensible. It simply cannot and will not be tolerated. We know we must work to address the culture of this team, educate our student body about hazing, and put programs in place to help us ensure that this kind of atmosphere is never allowed to exist in our school facilities.”

After this, the videos were reported to Lower Swatara Township Police Department to which investigations began. And now, as of Wednesday, District Attorney Francis T. Chardo announced TEN students had been charged:

“Two students, both seventeen years of age, have been charged with multiple counts of criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault, and hazing.”

The other students in the investigation were charged with various offenses from unlawful restraint, simple assault, hazing, and violating hazing statute. Absolutely unbelievable!

There were six reported victims, who remain unnamed, all from the ages of 14 to 17. There could be more, though, as Chardo thinks some of the kids are too afraid to come forward:

“As many as six other students may have been assaulted but they have been reluctant to cooperate with the police.”

Just heartbreaking, those poor kids. They should never have to deal with something like this — especially at school when they’re just trying to enjoy themselves on a sports team!

The case remains open as investigation continues. Police are urging anyone with any information to call Dauphin County detectives at 717-780-6200.

Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. We’re sending them love and light and hope they get justice.

[Image via YouTube/FOX43 News]