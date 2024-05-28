Equestrian Star Georgie Campbell Dead At 37 After Fatal Fall During Competition

British equestrian Georgie Campbell has passed away.

The 37-year-old horse rider was competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England, on Sunday when she fell to her death, according to a statement by British Eventing. They shared the tragic news, explaining:

“It is with deepest regret that we announce that Georgie Campbell (GBR) suffered a fatal accident whilst competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England on Sunday 26 May 2024. Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b however, unfortunately, she could not be saved.”

Georgie’s horse Global Quest (see below), “was assessed by the on-site vets and walked back to the stable and is uninjured.” The statement concluded:

“To respect the family’s privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared.”

Georgie, whose maiden name is Strang, married New Zealand rider Jesse Campbell (who competed at the Tokyo Olympics) in 2020. They created Team Campbell Eventing together. According to the BBC, Georgie competed in over 200 events throughout her riding career, winning six.

A tribute shared by the Eventing Times on Monday remembered the rider fondly, saying:

“Georgie was formidable, and not just in terms of her talent, which was evident to all. As a person, she would light up a room with her smile. She was charismatic, charming, warm, and sincere. She made time for you and loved so many. Georgie soared to great heights and achieved so much in her life; she truly made her mark.”

Many other riders and fans took to social media to wish the family their condolences, as well. What a heartbreaking loss for the whole community. May she rest in peace.

