Amber Alert For 2-Day-Old Baby Turns Tragic As Dad Admits To 'Tossing' Her Into Mississippi River

This is devastating news.

Earlier this week, an Amber Alert was sent out in Tennessee after a 2-day-old girl was reported missing. But after a quick investigation, authorities now say she was murdered alongside her mother.

The tragedy began on Tuesday when Memphis police issued an alert after discovering an abandoned car in the Whitehaven area. They determined the vehicle belonged to 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle. They contacted her family who told cops that she had left the house earlier in the day with her newborn daughter Kennedy to head to the hospital for tests. Shockingly, while on the phone call, officers found the mother’s body shot dead nearby.

Detectives then began a search for the missing child, whom they believed was still alive at that time. The Amber Alert read:

“Kennedy was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants. She is 6lbs. and 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes.”

Kennedy was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants. She is 6lbs. and 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes. If you have seen baby Kennedy or know where she can be found call MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/Sh16CZM5ob — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 2, 2022

Just 24 hours later, investigators realized the situation was even worse than they first believed. When they arrested the suspect, Brandon Isabelle, he reportedly admitted to killing both his baby momma and their daughter. The police department updated:

“Brandon Isabelle, the father of missing newborn Kennedy Hoyle, has been charged with First Degree Murder (2x), Murder in the Perpetration of Aggravated Kidnapping, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, and Tampering/Fabricating with Evidence in connection with the deaths of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle.”

They were no longer looking for a missing newborn, but hoped to find the toddler’s “remains,” continuing:

“Kennedy Hoyle has not been located; however, evidence suggests that she is deceased. The search will continue to recover her remains.”

So, so sad! According to local outlet WMC, Brandon admitted to the whole thing, confessing he lured Hoyle to the area of Levi and Sedgwick before shooting her. He also admitted to killing his child, the outlet reported:

“He also admitted to taking the child out of the car and driving her to Island Park and the Upper Mud Island Boat Ramp where he tossed the child into the water.”

How horrifying…

Isabelle told police that he threw the gun he used to kill Kennedy’s mom in the Mississippi River as well. Police have not revealed a motive for the killings yet. Brandon was taken into custody and held without bail. He’s expected to be arraigned on Friday. According to WMC, he has some previous traffic infractions on his record.

At this time, Kennedy’s body has yet to be located. The search was suspended on Thursday because of bad weather, but it was planned to resume Friday morning.

As you might expect, this heartbreaking tragedy has hit Hoyle’s family impossibly hard. When the infant was still believed to be alive, Danielle’s mother, April Campbell, told WLOX:

“Why would somebody want to hurt a baby? She is precious. She didn’t do anything to you? Y’all could have taken her to a fire department, a police station, dropped her off on somebody’s porch. I’m just praying that she ain’t hurt.”

As news of both deaths made headlines, April was heartbroken. She had only gotten to hold her grandchild for ten minutes in her short life. Referencing Brandon, she told WMC:

“I want him to suffer like he made my baby suffer. I want him to hurt. I don’t want it to be easy for him. I want him to suffer. He needs to suffer. Why would you hurt a baby?”

Our hearts break for this family. What a horrific situation.

[Image via Tennessee Bureau of Investigation/Twitter & Memphis Police Department]