Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 10 With Brittany Bell -- Months After Revealing Pregnancy No. 9 With Abby De La Rosa!

Nick Cannon is expecting yet another baby!



The 41-year-old host revealed on Wednesday that he is preparing for the arrival of his tenth baby and third child with Brittany Bell. He dropped the news in a video montage posted on Instagram of him and his baby momma at a maternity photo shoot, during which she showed off her baby bump in various outfits. The clip also featured the parents taking pictures with their two children, 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and 19-month-old daughter Powerful Queen. Nick captioned the pregnancy announcement:

“Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell.”

He also included the hashtags “#Sunshine” and “#SonRISE.” Possibly hinting that they are having another baby boy? You can ch-ch-check out the post HERE.

Most people probably are not surprised that the Wild N’ Out star is adding to his family once again. As you may recall, Nick previously teased that he was expecting more babies this year, saying:

“When you say ‘on the way,’ what count are you at? Let’s just put it this way … the stork is on the way.”

He then went on to hint that he was potentially going to surpass his 2021 record – in which he welcomed three kids:

“If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…”

Well, he’s is potentially on his way now! As Perezcious readers know, the pregnancy news comes less than a month after Nick announced the arrival of his son Legendary with model Bre Tiesi. Additionally, he is also a father to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and 11-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Abby is also currently pregnant with their third baby — or potentially babies. It has not been confirmed yet how many she and Nick are expecting in the future, but if she is having another set of twins, that will certainly break his record! He also had a five-month-old son Zen with Alyssa Scott, but he tragically died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Wonder what his other baby mommas have to say about this new addition to their unique family — especially since it sounds like there is already some tension between them!

Congrats to Nick and Brittany on their bundle of joy. Reactions to the pregnancy announcement, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

