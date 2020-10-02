Actor Rick Moranis Violently Attacked In NYC!

As if 2020 wasn’t already one of the worst years on record, it just served us another devastating blow.

Actor Rick Moranis, best known for appearing in classics like Ghostbusters and Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, was the victim of a brutal, unprovoked attack while walking through Manhattan’s Upper West Side neighborhood on Thursday morning.

If your blood is boiling already, trust us, you’re not the only one.

According to police footage and photos released on Friday, the incident went down around half past 7 in the morning on West 70th Street near Central Park West. Moranis could be seen walking down a sidewalk when the unidentified male assailant violently sucker-punched him out of nowhere. Ugh! The attacker kept walking after he delivered the blow and now the New York City Police Department is looking for any leads on identifying him. Get a clear look at that douchebag in the clip (below) and help the authorities out with this one, y’all.

VIDEO: Rick Moranis assault on Central Park West …

NYPD looking for the guy that threw the punch #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/me0wXKRg22 — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) October 2, 2020

We’re thankful to report that Rick is doing okay after the scary assault, but he didn’t come out of this one unscathed. The 67-year-old hurt his head, back, and hip — but was able to take himself to the hospital, and later, to the police station to report what happened.

Additionally, Moranis’ rep Troy Bailey commented on the incident in a written statement, which read:

“Rick Moranis was assaulted on the Upper West Side yesterday. He is fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.”

We’re seriously so glad to hear he’s on the mend and it’s not just because he’s a beloved actor: this is pretty messed up and unjustifiable for anyone. 2020 has been insufferable, but can we not walk down the street in peace anymore?!

More to that point, though, Rick truly is among the most admired in Hollywood. After rising to fame in breakout roles through the ’80s, he left the industry after his wife Anne Moranis died of cancer in 1991 to raise their two children Rachel and Mitchell full-time. He only recently started to come back into the public eye as his kids got older, and he’s set to star in the new Honey, I Shrunk The Kids sequel alongside Josh Gad. This man is a treasure!

Speaking of, here’s how Gad reacted to the news on Twitter (below):

The rage I am feeling right now is beyond words. Who does this? What psychopath does something like this to a man in his 60’s. Speedy recovery my friend. ???????? https://t.co/u87CizhfHc — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 2, 2020

Chris Evans also seemed to perfectly capture the public’s reaction to the regrettable news. He fumed:

My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis. https://t.co/VXBbTjdDwa — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 2, 2020

Ryan Reynolds, who recently enlisted Moranis for a fun new commercial where they poked fun at his Hollywood hiatus, also commented:

Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020. Glad to hear he’s okay. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 2, 2020

Seriously. We’re sending Rick our best and hope there are no lingering serious injuries! Rest up.

