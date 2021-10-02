Is Adele About To Drop An Album Called 30 On Us??? See The Evidence!

Stay calm!!

Unless our eyes deceive us, it seriously looks like Adele might be releasing a brand new album soon! Yes, we’re not kidding!!

Eagle-eyed fans first caught wind of a couple of billboards featuring the number “30” pop up around the world on Friday. There’s nothing particularly unique about the signage — just a black background with the number printed largely in gold — but it’s those very details that pinpoint to none other than the songstress!

Dying to see what has fans so freaked out? Check out one of the billboard sightings (below)!

Billboards suggest Adele's new album '30' is coming soon https://t.co/PzuN1qBBYp pic.twitter.com/K5OzoOaCk3 — Stereogum (@stereogum) October 1, 2021

The 33-year-old has made a name for herself with prior albums all titled after her age at the time. So, it would stand to reason that her next album might reflect on her 30th year, one of the more tumultuous times in her life.

As you’ll recall, the English singer-songwriter split from her ex-husband Simon Konecki around that time. Surprisingly, their divorce was about as anti-climactic as it gets in Hollywood (a sight we love to see). The co-parents of son Angelo, 8, announced their breakup in 2019, after a strong seven years together. Court records confirmed they’d only been married since 2018. Get this though: there was no obvious fighting in the separation, neither are paying child or spousal support, AND they’re supposedly neighbors to keep things as easy as possible for their kiddo. Um, could there be a better split??

We hardly see a couple call it quits as smoothly as they did so it’s safe to say we were impressed. But, that also begs a question: what’s her potential album 30 about if not the woes of divorce?? The girl loves an angsty lyric, and so do fans! So what does she have up her sleeve? Perhaps she’ll throw in a few love songs inspired by her new beau?

According to Rolling Stone, the Rolling in the Deep hitmaker broke records with the release of her second album 21 in 2011, which still holds the record for most single-week US album sales, BTW. Incredible! Her following album 25 was also a massive success (earning her two Grammys for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album). Just imagine how fast her fourth record and first in six years would climb the charts??

Also, for any skeptics out there unwilling to believe the rumors yet, last October, the performer admitted she was still working on her album, so it’s not crazy to think she’s been polishing up 30 all these years later. While hosting Saturday Night Live, the star joked:

“I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me just being the host. Like ‘Why isn’t she the musical guest?’ and stuff like that. And there’s a couple of reasons. My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to do both… I’d rather just put on some wigs… have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

Oh — and let’s not forget those rumors Adele is considering performing in her very own Las Vegas residency! She’s gotta come back with new music for that, right???

She even teased about the possibility of a record with the title in 2019, writing on Instagram, “30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.”

Another major hint? Reportedly, there was a tweet sent out this week, in which Stingray Radio host Mauler wrote, “New Adele. This week.” That was on Tuesday, though, and it’s now Friday. So it’s possible he dropped the news a little early or got the details on timing wrong, but it definitely got people’s attentions!

Either way, guess we’ll pour ourselves a glass of wine while we wait! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is a new album coming?? And if it is, when?? It would be pretty epic to drop 30 on the 30th… but there we go getting our hopes up! Sound OFF with your guesses (below).

