OMG Katy Perry’s Response To Never Getting A Grammy Is ICONIC!

Katy Perry’s music career speaks for itself!

In an interview with Variety for their Power of Women issue, the 36-year-old songstress addressed the fact that despite being nominated 13 times and having countless singles topping the charts, she has yet to win a Grammy. Crazy, right?! It’s especially shocking when you not only think about Perry’s discovery over the last decade but know that she has sold over 48 million albums while her songs have also earned 50 billion streams. You’d think someone with those kinds of stats would have earned at least one of music’s most coveted awards — but that hasn’t happened for the Firework hitmaker.

And while that may be an issue for some, Perry could care less about never winning a Grammy because she knows the numbers don’t lie! The momma of one explained in the conversation:

“To be honest, I always go by numbers, and they don’t lie. And I’m good with that. Everyone has an opinion and that’s wonderful, but numbers are numbers. Math is sacred.”

May we just say that this response is ICONIC!!! Also, she is not wrong. As we mentioned before, Perry has had incredible success in the business, and clearly, she knows it despite the Grammy snubs.

