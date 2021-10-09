Adele Surprises Fans With Another Short Snippet Of Upcoming Single Easy On Me During An IG Live!

Adele is getting fans ready for her new era of music!

During an Instagram Live on Saturday, the 33-year-old singer finally played some of the lyrics to the upcoming single Easy on Me. And let’s just say she sounded absolutely amazing while belting out the lines:

“There is no gold in this river that I’ve been washing my hands in forever / And there is hope in these waters but I can’t bring myself to swim when I am drowning in the silence, baby, let me in / Go easy.”

In the video, she then abruptly cuts it off, saying:

“That’s it. That’s all I’m going to play.”

Hey, it is better than nothing! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

LOVE IT!

While details on the new album have remained under lock and key, Adele previously confirmed that she’s not going to bash her ex-husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares her 9-year-old son, Angelo, on it. She recently told Vogue:

“He’s not one of my exes. He’s the dad of my child.”

Fans also speculate that the album will be called 30 based on her tradition of naming records after years of her life. Who is excited for the new track?! Let us know your reactions to the brief sample of the song that Adele shared in the comments (below).

