Movie Producer Regrets Dunking On Sydney Sweeney! Yeah, We Bet...

Looks like Sydney Sweeney might have an apology coming… when the coast is clear anyway!

If you didn’t see, the Immaculate star was rudely disrespected this week when the contents of a movie screening Q&A from last Thursday finally hit the internet. Film producer Carol Baum was talking about teaching her production students about how their job was to get the movie made, even if it meant working with someone they thought was trash. And she decided to use Sydney as an example:

“There’s an actress who everybody loves now, Sydney Sweeney. I don’t get Sydney Sweeney… I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?'”

OUCH! Just an unprompted attack!

Tons of folks came to the Anyone But You star’s defense, including colleagues gushing over Sydney’s talent and generosity, fans calling Carol bitter or jealous, and folks who had worked with the producer previously — and were able to confirm she was awful then, too! Damn!

Related: Courtney Love DRAGS Taylor Swift As ‘Not Interesting’ — And Fans Are LIVID!

As you might expect, the Buffy The Vampire Slayer producer was shook after having to take a good hard look at comments she’d apparently made completely thoughtlessly. She told TMZ just hours into the wave of backlash that she regrets the whole thing and “wishes she never would’ve made her original comments.” She also told the outlet “crapping on an actor like that in public usually isn’t her style.” And yet… that’s what she did!

Sydney’s response through a rep was classy but in no way meek:

“How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman. If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character.”

Sydney isn’t mad. She’s just disappointed. And isn’t that the worst??

Of course, the internet backlash is only the tip of the iceberg — we have to wonder how much harder it’s going to be for Carol to do the job of getting the movie made when she has to work with people who just saw her be a total jerk to an actor (and a fellow female producer, by the way) on the world’s stage. Gonna be tough, we imagine.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]