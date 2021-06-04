Florida Teen Accused Of Brutally Stabbing Cheerleader 114 Times Pleads Not Guilty

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The 14-year-old teen accused of brutally murdering Tristyn Bailey has pleaded not guilty.

According to court docs obtained by People, a lawyer for Aiden Fucci filed the not guilty plea on Thursday, which the court accepted the same day. The alleged assailant is currently facing a first-degree murder charge for the 13-year-old cheerleader’s death and is being held without bond at an adult prison facility in Florida. If found guilty, Fucci could face life in jail.

As you may know, Bailey was found dead by police in a wooded area near St. Johns, Florida last month after her parents reported her missing. State Attorney R.J. Larizza previously told reporters the young girl had been stabbed 114 times and sustained 49 wounds on her hands, arms, and head that were “defensive in nature.”

Fucci was soon arrested and allegedly made several “admissions” of guilt, First Coast News reported. During a press conference in May, Larizza said the attacker “had told friends that he was going to kill someone and that it was imminent — within the next 30 days or within the month.” He added:

“He indicated to witnesses that he was going to kill someone by taking them in the woods and stabbing them, which are certainly the facts of this case.”

Authorities also said they found his clothes stained with blood and the same knife that killed Tristyn in a nearby retention pond. The weapon was missing the tip, which investigators revealed had been discovered on her body.

Deputies later uncovered security footage that showed two teens walking east down a street around 1:45 am on May 9 and later featured one person walking west and holding a pair of shoes hours later at 3:27 in the morning. Police believe they had been walking home from a mutual friend’s before getting into an argument, and Fucci decided to killed Bailey during that time frame.

As we previously reported, Aiden allegedly shared a disturbing selfie on the day of the heinous crime in the back of a squad car on his way in for questioning. He wrote over a pic with a peace sign:

“Hey guys has inybody [sic] seen Tristyn lately?”

Truly disgusting. We’re keeping the Bailey family and all the girl’s loved ones in our thoughts as they continue to mourn the devastating loss. Hopefully, she will have some justice soon.

[Image via GoFundMe & St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office]