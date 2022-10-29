Alabama Man Allegedly Stabbed Girlfriend More Than 100 Times & Decapitated Her After She Refused To Have Sex With Him

A man in Alabama admitted to stabbing and decapitating his girlfriend because she refused to have sex with him.

According to WBRC, 38-year-old Justin Fields was charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the violent slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said to the outlet the victim had lived with Fields, but they had separate bedrooms at the time. Per ABC 33/40, Moon shared that the couple had gone out on Friday, October 21, and when they returned home that night, they got into an massive argument:

“He had gone into his room, was playing guitar. His birthday was the day before he wanted to celebrate his birthday. He wanted to have sex with her. He went to her room and propositioned her and she turned him down.”

That is when Fields began to brutally attack Bailey:

“According to his statement, that frustrated him. He said he stabbed her one time, and then he blacked out.”

WBRC reported that police believe Bailey passed away on Friday night, but Fields did not stop his attack there. Moon explained he went back to the room to stab the woman again the next day:

“He said from that point he blacked out, and he doesn’t remember anything the rest of that day. He said went to bed. When he woke up the next morning he woke up on Saturday. He felt like he was having a bad dream and went in the room and stabbed her some more.”

Just horrific…

According to ABC 33/40, police claimed Fields called his father to tell him he had done something terrible. His dad then phoned the victim’s sister, who also lived next to the couple, and she came over to check on Bailey. However, Fields refused to let her inside the residence. Moon stated:

“The offender grabbed her and wouldn’t let her in the house. He told her that he had done something horrible and she didn’t need to go in there.”

The sister then called the police. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, body camera footage caught Fields telling them he had “done something bad” and “there’s evidence in the house.” Officers soon found Bailey had been decapitated and stabbed more than 100 times in the room. Moon said of the gruesome crime scene:

“The two investigators and the crime scene tech, who was one of my patrol lieutenants that responded to the scene, they probably had close to 100 years combined experience in law enforcement and they said this is the worst thing they’ve ever seen. Those are images, mental images that you will never be able to erase.”

They arrested Fields and took him into custody. He is currently being held in Blount County Jail with no bond, per ABC 33/40. He is due to make his first court appearance on November 2 and later will go before a grand jury on January 23.

Our hearts go out to Tammy’s loved ones following this terrible tragedy.

[Image via Blount County Sheriff’s Office]