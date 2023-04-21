Alec Baldwin Says He 'Owes Everything' To Hilaria -- And One Other Person -- After Rust Charges Dropped

Alec Baldwin is speaking out after it was announced prosecutors are dropping all charges against him in the Rust shooting case.

On Thursday, the 30 Rock alum took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, in which he snuggles up to her in a restaurant. Celebratory dinner? Actually it seems to be a sweet throwback, though he did cryptically reference the legal trouble, writing:

“I owe everything I have to this woman. (and to you, Luke)”

Who? Alec is referring to his attorney Luke Nikas, who he credits for helping him get through this tough time.

The reason we know it’s an old pic is that Hilaria posted one of her own — in which Alec sports his full Rust beard:

They both must be so relieved right now! As we reported, the post comes just hours after it was revealed special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis are planning to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter charges without prejudice. Addressing the good news, the actor’s legal team, Luke and Alex Spiro, told CNN:

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.”

That said, the prosecutors also told the outlet the dismissal is just “temporary pending further investigation.” Alec’s co-defendant Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the western’s rookie armorer, has yet to be cleared of her charges.

Alec and Hannah were charged after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the film set in a shocking October 2021 incident. Alec was doing a rehearsal for camera when his gun accidentally fired a live round — something which should never have been on a film set at all — hitting both Hutchins and director Joel Souza. The D.P. died at just 42 years old, leaving behind her husband, Matthew Hutchins, and young son, Andros. Souza survived, and no charges were filed concerning his injuries. Alec was facing 18 months behind bars (after the worst charge was dropped due to a “legal error”) and had already pleaded not guilty.

Throughout the challenging time, Hilaria has never stopped supporting her husband, no matter how controversial things have gotten. Sounds like she was an incredible support system for him amid this tragedy. The Boss Baby star and his entire family must be feeling so happy with this development!

Without this major case looming over him, Alec is now expected to start production on Rust this week in Montana, with Halyna’s widower now being added as an executive producer. Working firearms of any kind will be banned from set for the remainder of filming. Cinematographer Bianca Cline (American Horror Story) will take over for Hutchins — and is donating her salary to charity.

Could you still watch a movie with this much dark baggage?

