Did Alec Baldwin Delete His Twitter Over This?

In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 21 people last week, many have taken to social media to react to the tragedy.

One social media user, in particular, took a moment to criticize celebrities’ responses to the issue of gun violence while still featuring it heavily in films. Posting a picture of a well-known scene from the 1983 movie Scarface where Al Pacino’s character Tony Montana started firing shots at his rivals, the person tweeted:

Actors: We have a gun problem in this country

Also actors: pic.twitter.com/NuaNsFGMYO — Tank.Sinatra (@GeorgeResch) May 28, 2022

Related: Amy Schumer Says She ‘Was Never Going’ To Make That Alec Baldwin Joke At The Oscars

Well, one celebrity decided to chime in with their opinion on the tweet. Who might it be, you may ask? Apparently none other than Alec Baldwin. In a since-deleted comment, the 64-year-old actor purportedly stated:

“Many actors have made a significant effort to reduce gun violence in films.”

Yeah…

While that may be true, Alec was the man on set holding the gun that, when discharged, accidentally shot and killed Rust director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. The 30 Rock alum, who has been named in multiple lawsuits over the incident, even faced reports of crew members walking off set over safety concerns hours before the incident. So needless to say, a lot of Twitter users replied feeling like the producer should have read the room better. Now that account is completely offline, so clearly the message got across!

What are your thoughts on his tweet, Perezcious readers? Do you think he should have said something? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN]