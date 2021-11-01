Alec Baldwin Dresses Up For Halloween With Family As Wife Hilaria Documents 'Parenting Through' Rust Tragedy Aftermath

In the aftermath of the Rust tragedy, Hilaria Baldwin is “parenting through” it… and posting through it as well, it seems.

After cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death due to an accidental shooting via a prop gun handled by Alec Baldwin, all eyes have been on the actor and his family. We can’t imagine what it’s like to live through such an unthinkable ordeal, let alone have to do so in the public eye. And for Hilaria, who is used to documenting her parenting journey on social media, this may present a unique challenge.

The yoga instructor shared some snapshots of her family’s Halloween costumes on Instagram, including the 30 Rock alum in a straggly viking beard. She captioned the post:

“Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least. Today, we rallied to give them a holiday. Last min costumes…a little hodge-podge…but they were so happy and that warmed my mama heart. Happy Halloween, from the Baldwinitos. They give us . We send you “

Of course the six young “Baldwinitos” deserve a safe, fun, and spooky holiday… but maybe momma should have refrained from posting it just this once? Or at least dropped the “intense” parenting bit from the caption? No doubt it’s true, but at the same time, it can’t compare to what Halyna’s husband and son are going through — as the father of seven acknowledged in his comments over the weekend:

“He’s in shock. He has a 9-year-old son. We are in constant contact with them, because we’re very worried about his family, his kid.”

While we’re glad to hear the Baldwins have been in contact with Halyna’s family, the couple may want to consider having less contact with media (social or otherwise.) The Mom Brain podcast host even gave an interview with the New York Post on the subject, telling the outlet:

“I brought [Alec] up here because we have to mourn Halyna’s death. Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD. … He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health. It’s an awful thing that happened. Alec feels awful.”

Well, everyone processes things differently, but taking a step back from public life (as much as possible, when so much attention is on the case) might be a wise decision. We mean, Hilaria took a longer social media break during her fake-Spanish heritage scandal. Now, a woman has died on a film set of which Alec was the star and an executive producer. It may not be the best course of action to post about how hard it is “parenting through” this situation.

Our hearts do go out to the Baldwins during this difficult time, and we hope they navigate this situation with compassion and respect.

