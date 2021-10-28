Hilaria Baldwin’s Mom Brain Podcast Canceled Amid Alec Baldwin Shooting Tragedy

Hilaria Baldwin’s podcast is no more.

The 37-year-old momma and Daphne Oz‘s Mom Brain podcast reportedly has been canceled amid the aftermath of her husband Alec Baldwin’s shooting accident on the set of his movie Rust, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injury of director Joel Souza. According to The Sun, the show hasn’t aired since December 2020, when Hilaria sparked major backlash for faking her Spanish accent in interviews and lying about her background for years. She took a break from the podcast for obvious reasons, leaving remaining fans curious as to when it would return.

Sorry to disappoint her followers…

But it also doesn’t seem to be coming back anytime soon, as the trademark reportedly expired on June 2, 2021. The production company Vaynerstudios, LLC and The Gallery Media Group “abandoned” the project since the office “did not receive a response to the previous Office action within the six-month response period,” per trademark paperwork obtained by The Sun.

Further solidifying its cancellation speculation, Hilaria removed Mom Brain from her Instagram bio. Take a look (below):

We cannot say that we are surprised it is over — especially since she has been on social media over the past year, so it’s not like she was on a complete hiatus. But what are YOUR reactions? Let us know in the comments (below).

