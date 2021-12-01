Brian Laundrie's Parents Moving Away From Florida Home After Months Of Protests & Media Scrutiny

After becoming one of America’s most hated families, Chris and Roberta Laundrie are looking for a fresh start.

According to reports, the parents of Brian Laundrie — who was the sole suspect in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito — put up a “For Sale by Owner” sign in front of their North Port, Florida home, where the couple lived with their 23-year-old son and Gabby.

For those interested, the home was built in 1991 and is estimated to be worth somewhere between $210,000 and $340,000. Sitting on a 10,000 square foot lot, it features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a swimming pool that was built in 1992, and a porch with a screen enclosure — perfect for keeping away pesky Florida mosquitoes.

But the screened-in porch couldn’t protect Brian’s parents from the legion of hecklers who’ve been coming to the property as they cried for answers about Gabby’s death, Brian’s whereabouts, and Chris and Roberta’s possible involvement in their son’s escape.

Ever since Gabby was reported missing in September, protesters and press camped outside the Laundries’ home in unrest. As internet sleuths made unproven claims that the parents had a role in helping their son hide from the police — with the theories ranging from hard-to-believe to just ridiculous — onlookers stood outside their home holding signs of Gabby’s face and shouting into bullhorns.

(We should say, the fact they’re selling the house should pretty solidly debunk one of the most pervasive theories — that they were hiding Brian in an underground bunker beneath the flower beds in the backyard. After all, a new owner would be able to see a secret bunker.)

Some protesters had even gotten physical with some neighbors, while other neighbors started to rent out space in their yards to the media, charging up to $3,500 a week for a spot to camp out across the street. The chaos got so bad, the Laundries reportedly started to collect their mail at night to avoid cameras and angry detractors. So, all things aside, we can understand them needing a change in scenery.

The news comes a week after the family’s lawyer revealed Brian died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The attorney, Steve Bertolino, shared after the release of the autopsy report:

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide. Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”

At the time, Bertolino didn’t say where the gun came from, but he later revealed the firearm was taken from Chris and Roberta’s home, sharing in a statement:

“While law enforcement was at the Laundrie home on September 17 to complete the missing person report for Brian, we volunteered to surrender all guns in the home to avoid any possible issue going forward. While retrieving and taking inventory of the guns, it was realized one pistol was missing.”

Neither the family’s attorney nor the FBI had previously mentioned the involvement of a firearm. Many found that fact understandably upsetting since clearly authorities knew Brian was armed and possibly dangerous — and never told the public.

Despite all the conspiracy theories online, Chris and Roberta haven’t faced any charges yet. Bertolino has repeatedly dismissed any speculation that the parents were involved in the two deaths or in any kind of cover-ups.

