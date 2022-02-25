Joy Behar Dragged For Complaining Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is Delaying Her Italy Vacation!

These daytime TV stars just can’t stay out of trouble!

Joy Behar is the latest The View host to get slammed online this month — this time after making some shockingly narcissistic comments about the ongoing invasion of the Ukraine! While chatting about the devastation happening in the European country at the hands of Russia, moderator Whoopi Goldberg (who is fresh out of her own controversy) kicked off the conversation calling the situation “disheartening,” adding on Thursday’s episode:

“The people in Russia, they don’t want this war. [Putin] wants it because he’s trying to hold on.”

Off to a pretty normal start… but not for long.

Sunny Hostin then added some sincere remarks about how sad this war is for the civilians who are faced with two terrible options — flee their home in hopes of safety or stay and risk their lives for their country. She expressed:

“What I also thought about was the fact that estimates are 50,000 Ukrainians will be dead or wounded and that this is going to start a humanitarian crisis, a refugee crisis in Europe. We’re talking about 5 million people that are gonna be displaced. I mean, it’s heartbreaking to hear what is going to happen.”

It truly is so heartbreaking to think about the complications this attack will have on so many.

Unfortunately, not everyone at the roundtable was feeling so empathetic. Things went off the rails when Joy took the opportunity to feel sorry for herself. Wut?? The TV personality mused:

“Well, I’m scared of what’s going to happen in Western Europe, too. You know, you plan a trip, you want to go there. [I wanted] to go to Italy for four years. I haven’t been able to make it because of the pandemic—and now this. It’s like, what’s going to happen there, too?”

Sorry, WHAT?! She’s worried about her Italian vacay??

Yes, Joy really said that! Hear it for yourself (below):

I literally can’t believe Joy Behar said this. pic.twitter.com/IsNy6TA6Oc — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 24, 2022

Wtf…

While the 79-year-old did go on to express some genuine concern about the actual political situation, it was hard for viewers to get over the fact that she was complaining about her vacation at a time like this. We mean, if it was supposed to be a joke, then WOW did it not land.

And boy did Twitter have something to say about it! Take a look at some of the most noteworthy reactions (below):

Kevin Clancy (of Barstool Sports): “The true horror of the worldwide pandemic and Russia invading Ukraine? Joy Behar hasn’t been able to take her trip to Italy. Thoughts and prayers for Joy. We hope she makes it through this tragedy.” Political commentator Liz Wheeler: “I literally can’t believe Joy Behar said this.” Karol Markowicz (columnist for the New York Post and Fox News): “Did Putin even stop to think how his invasion would affect Joy Behar’s trip to Italy?”

Lots of other fans had some brutal jabs to throw, too, adding:

“I know we’re coming to the end of a pandemic that killed ~6 million ppl & we’re on the verge of WW3 w/ both Russia & China but I’d like to send my most sincere condolences to @JoyVBehar for not being able to go on her Italy trip she’s planned since ‘19 keep her in your prayers” “Awful night of sleep. Mind was racing. Restless, really. There’s so much evil in the world. How did we get here? HOW DO WE GET JOY BEHAR ON VACATION TO ITALY.” “Sometimes I think my life is hard but then I think of poor Joy Behar who hasn’t been able to vacation in Italy for 4 (!) years.” “I’m just hoping Joy Behar can get to Italy this year. I hate seeing people inconvenienced like that.”

Like we said: brutal reactions! But not unearned!

That was NOT the moment for Joy to feel sorry for herself! To hear the full segment, watch the clip (below).

What do YOU think about this, Perezcious readers?

