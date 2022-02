Alec King‘s Fuck Wow Holy Shit will instantly turn off people because of its title. This isn’t for them! It’s for those who like to have a good time and have a great sense of humor!

The rapper is giving us old school hip hop! And talent!

He’s got major flow!!!!

This reminds us of Mac Miller but brighter.

Check it out above!

