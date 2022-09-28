Ex-Fiancé Of YouTuber Who Cheated With Try Guys’ Ned Fulmer Raised A Glass Before Exposing Affair!

The former fiancé of The Try Guys producer Alex Herring wasted no time celebrating becoming a bachelor.

Before exposing the YouTube star’s affair with co-founder Ned Fulmer, Will Thayer could be seen hanging out with his friend Steven Cuzzort. In an Instagram picture posted by Steven on Sunday, the two guys were seemingly raising a glass to the camera – possibly because he was single again and ready to reveal what was going on between Ned and Alex. The caption of the snapshot read:

“Ma bois back in town. If ya know you know.”

Oh, the whole world certainly now knows about the mess that has gone down at The Try Guys this week. You can ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Related: Resurfaced Ned Fulmer Clip Did Not Age Well As Former Colleagues Speak Out!

As you know, Will has been going through a heartbreak after someone contacted him with pictures of Ned and Alex making out at a New York City club after a patron spotted them together. The person reached out to a Reddit user named Hamilton390, who appeared to be the now ex-partner, and he ended up releasing the messages and screenshots of the videos he received online. Will then allegedly messaged Ned’s wife Ariel Fulmer about the cheating allegations before he removed every picture with Alex from his Instagram and made the account private.

The affair rumors ran rampant on Tuesday until The Try Guys – who are now just made up of Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger, and Eugene Lee Yang – released a statement on their Instagram account revealing Ned no longer worked at the company. They simply said:

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

Of course, fans have been speculating for weeks that there were issues between the members after realizing Ned had been missing from several YouTube videos and podcast episodes. Others even noticed that the 35-year-old social media personality was edited out of some content as of late. Yikes…

Following the statement from the group, Ned released his own statement on the matter and confirmed that he did, in fact, cheat with someone at the company:

“Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

This has been such a messy, messy situation, y’all! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Alex Herring/Instagram, The Try Guys/YouTube]