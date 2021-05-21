Australian TV Host Belinda Russell Reveals Alex Rodriguez Slid Into Her DMs!

Well this was unexpected, to say the least!

On Thursday, we earnestly reported on how Alex Rodriguez has been living “in a world of pain” after his split from Jennifer Lopez amid her recent reconciliation with Ben Affleck. But now, based on this new info (below), we’re suddenly not so sure whether A-Rod is actually feeling breakup pain — or if he’s just as content as can be when it comes to playing the field as a newly un-spoken-for gent!

On Thursday, all eyes focused Down Under as Aussie TV show Today took on the former New York Yankees baseball star in the aftermath of his aborted two-year engagement. Well, their on-air hosts did, at least, in a funny bit of unplanned banter!

It all started when co-host Belinda Russell revealed she’d had an A-list celeb slide into her Instagram DMs. Co-host Richard Wilkins is really the one who started it, pestering Russell and teasing her about it until she caved, asking Belinda (below):

“You’ve had somewhat of a celebrity encounter. An A-list star has slid into your direct messages on what… Instagram?”

Ever one to be honest when called out, the 42-year-old Russell owned up to it immediately, revealing she’d received a DM from A-Rod after she posted a TikTok video of herself dancing on the show’s set in the Channel Nine studio.

Whoa!!!

Russell explained (below):

“I woke up this morning, checking the socials and in my requests there was a message from Alex Rodriguez. As in A-Rod. As in J.Lo’s ex. All I can say is, he likes great content, Dickie. He just said ‘great feed!’ I went, ‘This can’t be real,’ so I tapped on it and [his account] is verified. If you count [there’s] four million followers. Now I’m like, ‘Give me a shout-out, A-Rod, and get me some followers!'”

OK, so that’s totally unexpected and also completely hilarious!

Imagining A-Rod simply writing “great feed” and firing it off in the hopes of, what, a DM dalliance halfway around the world?! The former third baseman has got to work a little harder than that on his opening line! Just saying! Alex, your 696 career big league home runs alone won’t get you anywhere with the women Down Under!

LOLz!

Alas, unfortunately for the newly-single A-Rod, Russell is happily married with three children at home — a fact she pointed out herself on the show. She also joked about whether the former University of Miami superstar would unfollow her because of it, adding (below):

“He’s surely not [hitting on me]. He just likes my videos. I’m very happily married. Now, he’s going to unfollow me now because this is so uncool. He just likes the videos that I do.”

And so it goes in the wild world of DM sliding — you win some and you lose some! We suppose A-Rod struck out in this time at bat?

The good news is that love is just like baseball: there’s another game tomorrow, another DM for A-Rod to slide into, and hopefully another (single!) woman there waiting on his message about her “great feed”!

Come to think of it, what’s Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy up to these days?!

Just kidding…!

What do U think of A-Rod’s DM tactics, Perezcious readers?! Got a better opening line for him to use next time??

[Image via Alex Rodriguez/Instagram/Belinda Russell/Instagram]