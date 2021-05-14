Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Talk 'Every Day' As Alex Rodriguez Finds Comfort With His Kids

The times, they are a-changin’ (back to how they were 17 years ago)!

We thought Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s breakup was generating a lot of press, but they have nothing on her reunion with Ben Affleck. Bennifer has us all under their spell: Jennifer Lawrence is in a tizzy, Kevin Smith is basking in the nostalgia, and even Matt Damon is cheering them on from the sidelines.

But of course, no one is enjoying Bennifer more than Bennifer! They may have gone their separate ways since that romantic Montana getaway, but according to a source for People:

“[Jennifer] is in touch with Ben every day.”

Wow! Getting back with your ex after nearly two decades apart must feel like young love all over again. But the Argo director reportedly sparked all this with his longing love letters while she was still engaged to another man, so it seems like they’ve been in pretty constant contact for months.

The insider added:

“They are making plans to see each other. Jennifer is still very excited about how things are going with Ben.”

In addition to catching up with her new (old) beau, she’s been “spending time with her kids in Miami,” and “has been working, too,” per the People insider.

You know who else has been spending time with family in Miami: her former fiancee, A-Rod. When he’s not throwing shade at his ex’s new romance, he’s been bonding with his daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13. Last week, he took them for a “date night” to see the Miami Heat play his new team, the Minnesota Timberwolves. And on Thursday, he posted on Instagram:

“Din din with my girls! #DaddyDinnerDate”

That’s a lot of place settings for just the three of them… you could fit a whole blended family at that table. Yikes!

We wonder if the MLB alum is attempting to set up another awkward meetup with Jenny from the Block now that they’re both in the same city, but last we heard, she wasn’t that interested in speaking with him. But then, the athlete reportedly isn’t that thrilled with her, either. A source previously told Entertainment Tonight:

“Jennifer and Alex have remained in contact after breaking up and have even seen each other since the split. The two plan to remain friends and are also in business together. Alex understands that Jennifer is single, but felt shocked by [her and Affleck’s] quick meetup. At the end of the day, Alex wants Jennifer to be happy, but the way everything has unfolded doesn’t sit well with him.”

She doesn’t seem that single to us, but we think A-Rod probably forfeited his right to be mad about that when he was sliding into other girls’ DMs while they were still together. It’s a tanged web being weaved here, that’s for sure!

