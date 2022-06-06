Jennifer Lopez Gives Ben Affleck & People Who 'Lied To' Her An Emotional Shout-Out In MTV Movie & TV Awards Speech -- WATCH!

Jennifer Lopez is in her feels!

On Sunday night, the actress got emotional AF while receiving the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards! Not only did she give the cutest shoutout to her fiancé Ben Affleck, but she also seemingly threw some shade at those who have caused her pain throughout her career!

Beginning her speech, the 52-year-old explained:

“I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy, and the ones who broke my heart. The ones who were true, and the ones who lied to me. I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself, because that’s how I knew that I had to grow. I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong.”

Wow! What an unusual but thought-provoking thank you list! The overjoyed Marry Me star then went on to reference her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme (who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony), sweetly saying:

“And my children for teaching me to love.”

Aw!! The singer broke down in tears thinking about her kiddos, but that show of emotion earned her a huge round of applause from the supportive live audience. After collecting herself, Jennifer thanked her haters for helping her get to where she is today, continuing:

“I want to thank all the people who told me, to my face — or when I wasn’t in the room — that I couldn’t do this. I really don’t think I could’ve done it without you. And I know I couldn’t have done it without the fans who saw the movies. You are the reason that I am here and that I have been here, and I love you!”

Speaking of love, she couldn’t help but publicly call out the love of her life!

After thanking her manager Benny Medina, J.Lo cheered:

“Ben and everybody at home, wait for me to have dinner. I will be home by 7!”

So cute!! Ch-ch-check out her full speech (below)!

Whoa. The emotions were raw!! We LOVE the Ben shout-out — but who do you think she’s talking about when she called out the liars in her life?? Seems like there’s some beef there! Sound OFF with your thoughts (below)!

