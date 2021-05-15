Hold Up, Did Jeopardy! Predict The Return Of Bennifer WEEKS Before Their Surprise Reunion?!

We can all agree that no one saw the shocking reunion between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez coming, just 17 years after their breakup. Well, it turns out the writers of Jeopardy! did!

On Friday night, the game show started the episode with guest host Bill Whitaker delivering a clue about the star’s popular nickname “Bennifer.” The hint read:

“As a couple, they were known as ‘Bennifer.’”

But here is the kicker, the episode was filmed weeks in advance and way before news broke that the former couple has been spending a lot of time together! And if that wasn’t enough, there was also an entire category dedicated to Montana — which is where Ben and Jen were spotted on a romantic getaway just a week ago — in the Double Jeopardy round.

Excuse me but Jeopardy (filmed weeks in advance) manifested Bennifer 2021 AND their getaway to Montana with the clues that aired tonight!!! ✨✨#Jeopardy #Bennifer pic.twitter.com/08kX7NXsVW — Bex Lester (@GlamBex) May 15, 2021

It’s crazy, right?! Naturally, fans lost it on Twitter over the wild moment on the game show, with many wondering if Jeopardy! is actually psychic. One viewer wrote:

“Whoever writes #jeopardy questions apparently can predict the future.”

Another person joked:

“What a power this show has.”

Then, a third fan pondered:

“IS #JEOPARDY MISS CLEO AND/OR TROLLING US ALL?! Also can’t believe the guy got it wrong. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Iconic couple.”

Oh yeah, for your information, the contestant got the answer wrong and guessed Ben and Jennifer Aniston… We just have to ask: HOW?!?! The competitor clearly has not brushed up on their celebrity power couple trivia from the early aughts. Ch-ch-check out some more reactions (below):

There was a #Bennifer question tonight on Jeopardy, so even they knew it was coming months ago — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) May 15, 2021

COME ON! A @Jeopardy contestant just guessed that Bennifer stood for Ben Affleck and Jennifer ANISTON. You’re disqualified! Lol pic.twitter.com/cGf5tYtuf2 — Brittany Bailey (@BrittBaileyTV) May 14, 2021

can the #jeopardy clue writers see into the future??? has it been in the ✨ gigli ✨stars all along for bennifer??? pic.twitter.com/dIQVOjyRMi — morgan (@morgganwright) May 14, 2021

This man did the Birdman hand rub in his intro only to get the first question wrong. The question was about Bennifer. HOW COULD YOU GET THAT WRONG?!?!! #jeopardy — Esta Fiesta ✨ (@ItsEstaFiesta) May 14, 2021

Bennifer as an answer tonight on #Jeopardy just another example of how damn prescient the clue writers are when writing for episodes that will air months after they're taped — Drew Starr (@TheDrewStarr) May 14, 2021

Bennifer was just an answer on #jeopardy and I am FREAKING out HOW DID THE PRODUCERS KNOW THIS WOULD HAPPEN — Kim Rossible (@kimrossible) May 14, 2021

Well, Jeopardy! may be excited to know that Lopez and Affleck, who were engaged in 2002, are seemingly heading into something more romantic again. According to People, the 48-year-old actor initially reached out to Jen “as a friend” around the time reports claimed she dumped Alex Rodriguez. Back in March, the pop sensation and athlete announced they were “working through some things” before eventually confirming their split in April. The source told the outlet:

“[Ben Affleck] was basically checking up on her. He was single and thought she might be single, too. It was in no way disrespectful because he really thought she wasn’t with Alex anymore.”

But after hanging out, another confidant told Us Weekly that the singer may have reignited a spark with her former flame:

“[She] has feelings for Ben. They are taking it slowly, but things are moving in a romantic direction.”

Still, the insider also said the momma “isn’t trying to rush into anything romantic,” before adding:

“Jen really enjoyed her trip to Montana and is really loving Ben’s friendship.”

Wow, all of us may have to thank Jeopardy! for the return of Ben and Jennifer. Drop us your reactions to the game show possibly predicting Bennifer’s return in the comments (below)!

