Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser Split After 8 Years Of Marriage!

Yet another celeb couple bites the dust in 2022!

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have decided to go their separate ways after eight years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, the 43-year-old Mad Men star filed for divorce from the 40-year-old actress on August 10 with the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York. No other details about what led to their break up have been revealed at this time.

In case you didn’t know, the now-former couple first met on the set of Mad Men when Alexis guest-starred on some episodes in 2012. They then got engaged in March 2013 before secretly getting hitched in Ojai, California, a little more than a year later. A source shared with Us at the time:

“It was a small and intimate family affair. They wanted something relaxed and beautiful. Ojai was the perfect place. His family flew out from the East Coast.”

Vincent and Alexis then welcomed a baby boy together in the fall of 2015. The baby news was kept on the down low for months until her Gilmore Girls co-star Scott Patterson made the reveal in an interview with Glamour. He said:

“She’s really blossomed as a woman and now she’s a proud new mother and married and happy. We’re comparing notes because my son [Nick, born July 2014] is about a year and a half older than her young son. I’m showing her photos and videos and what to expect. We’re just really enjoying each other’s company.”

