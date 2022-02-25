Alicia Witt's Parents' Cause Of Death Revealed 2 Months After They Were Found Dead Together

It’s been two months since the devastating news that Alicia Witt’s parents were both found dead. Now authorities finally think they know what happened.

As Perezcious readers will recall, Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, were found dead together in their Massachusetts home in December. Alicia had asked a family member to perform a wellness check when she hadn’t heard from them for several days. At first, police believed they died from hypothermia considering they were found inside a home with no heat and one space heater, but that seems to have been a little off.

According to The Telegram & Gazette, the couple’s death certificates were issued on Wednesday. The report stated that they both died from “probable cardiac dysrhythmia” due to the cold. Also known as arrhythmia, this is an abnormal rhythm of the heartbeat. Robert also had a “history of coronary artery disease, hypertension, and multiple myeloma,” according to the certificate.

The Walking Dead actress has yet to make another statement on their passing, but she has been very vocal about her shock and grief in the past. She first announced her parents’ death in December, explaining in an emotional statement:

“After not hearing back from my parents for several days, I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them.”

Things took a turn for the worse and cops were called to the scene. The Urban Legend star continued:

“Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable. I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.”

Authorities confirmed that there was no carbon monoxide leak, though they were clearly having problems with their furnace. At the time, a neighbor also told The Telegram & Gazette that their home had fallen into “disrepair,” but that the couple declined offers to help fix it up. Neighbors did help to mow the lawn and shovel snow, but other than that, they didn’t want any assistance, not even from their famous daughter.

According to the Orange Is The New Black alum, she had no idea about her parents’ heat issues. She updated fans about the situation with a lengthy letter shared to Facebook and Instagram in January, in which she also debunked some rumors that were circulating about her relationship with her late loved ones. The 46-year-old admitted:

“i hadn’t been allowed inside my parents’ home for well over a decade; every time i offered to have something repaired for them, they refused to allow workers into their house. i begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to convince them to let me help them move – but every time, they became furious with me, telling me i had no right to tell them how to live their lives and that they had it all under control. it was not for a lack of trying on my part, or the part of other people who loved them.”

Wow. We’re sure that only made this outcome that much more devastating for her. You can see Alicia’s full message (below):

She was thankfully able to attend a funeral for her family in their hometown of Worcester earlier this year. We are thinking of her as she continues to grieve her parents’ sudden loss.

[Image via Alicia Witt/Instagram]