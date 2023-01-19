Amanda Bynes 'Really Excited' To Reunite With All That Cast At '90s Con!

Amanda Bynes‘ return to her roots at ’90s Con is going to be all that!

The former Nickelodeon star, along with her then-co-stars Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli, and Lori Beth Denberg, are set to give us the All That reunion we’ve been waiting for — this according to People on Wednesday. The 10-season running show was marketed as Saturday Night Live for tweens and ran from 1994 to 2005 — even bringing hit spin-offs Kenan and Kel and The Amanda Show. The show was officially rebooted in 2019 but fans of the ’90s lineup are thrilled to hear the original cast will finally be getting back together!

Connecticut Convention Center will be hosting the throwback convention this March and according to Amanda herself she couldn’t be more excited:

“I’m really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at ’90s Con.”

As we’re sure you know, the 36-year-old was a fan-favorite on the kids’ television series from 1996 to 2000. With sketches like the famous Ask Ashley and her bright personality, she quickly rose into childhood stardom and became a household name for fans around the globe.

According to the outlet ’90s Con will be hosting meet-and-greets as well as photo opportunities for fans — which will include a replica of the show’s famous orange couch. Kel went to the convention last year and seems super stoked to return this year alongside the All That crew:

“Last year, I had a blast at ’90s Con promoting my book and new single Blessed Mode. What better way to return than with the All That gang… including Amanda Bynes who will be joining Danny, Lori Beth, and me this year. Plus, I will be bringing copies of my new comedy fantasy adventure book Prank Day, and I can’t wait to see all the 90’s fashion the fans are bringing this year, 90s Con is a whole vibe! Let’s go!”

The founders of the nostalgic convention Christina Figliolia and Liliana Kligman say they’re “honored” to be able to bring this “mini-reunion” to their second ever convention:

“Last year was amazing and we cannot wait for this year’s show!”

Who knows what kind of reunions they’ll be hosting in the future! We guess Amanda is putting her manicurist dreams on hold for now. Do U have any shows from the 90s and 00s you’d like to see host a reunion panel at a convention? Let us know in the comments (below)!

