Amanda Kloots Uses Nick Cordero’s Ashes To Make Pottery With Their Son — ‘A Way To Keep Him Living!’

Amanda Kloots has found another way to keep Nick Cordero’s spirit alive.

The fitness instructor took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share the inventive way she learned to honor her late husband: by making pottery out of his remains!

Captioning a photo of herself and their 1-year-old son Elvis making magic, the 38-year-old wrote:

“Elvis and I had a special afternoon today. My girlfriend from years on Broadway has an incredible pottery business in LA and she invited us to make pottery using some of Nick’s ashes. I have recently learned how many ways you can repurpose ashes and make new things with them. I think it is beyond beautiful, a way to keep him living!”



Kloots shared more moments from the event on her Instagram Stories, showing images of the late Broadway star’s ashes being mixed in with the clay, and of herself and Elvis leaving their hand-prints on the piece.

She added in a video:

“Before Nick was cremated I did not know all the things you could do with ashes. It was just so special and really special to do with Elvis. It was a really special way to take something so sad — the day I picked up Nick’s ashes, as you can imagine, I was devastated. I was crying so hard. It was a very emotional day. There was a lot of ashes. It’s something you don’t think about until you have them.”

Kloots previously opened up about how “surreal” it was to retrieve her late hubby’s ashes in a series of posts back in August. She said in her IG Stories at the time:

“It was beyond surreal and horrible. But they’re in my possession and a good friend of mine said some beautiful advice: look at it as you have him with you now. Which is really a nice way of looking at it, which is true… It’s been really hard, some really hard weeks where I’ve literally felt like I can’t even function, where I’m kind of just in a fog where I don’t know what I’m doing or what I’m saying. Thank god for my brother and my sister-in-law because they’ve rescued me and Elvis a lot.”

In addition to her pottery tribute, Kloots already scattered some of Cordero in the Pacific Ocean. She also has plans to use some remains to make special pieces of jewelry to remember her husband — who, as you likely know, died in July at the age of 41 after suffering coronavirus complications.

It’s so great to see Amanda is finding new ways to grieve and heal. Ch-ch-check out her full post (below).

