Amanda Kloots Remembers Late Husband Nick Cordero On Two-Month Anniversary Of His Death

Amanda Kloots continues to mourn the loss of the love of her life — and we’re right there in missing Broadway star Nick Cordero after his tragic death two months ago.

As you’ll recall, the talented Broadway and film actor died at the age of 41 back on July 5, due to complications from the coronavirus. And now, two months later, Amanda has posted a new pic and tribute on Instagram keeping Nick front and center in our minds.

The 38-year-old fitness instructor took to the social media outlet on Saturday afternoon, relaying a short, simple message for her late husband while also inviting fans and followers to a public (virtual) memorial for the actor to take place on Sunday night.

The mom of one shared a sweet, old selfie of the pair, and wrote (below):

“You’ve been gone two months today. There isn’t a day I haven’t missed you, cried for you and wished I could go back in time … There has been so much love going into making this memorial as special as Nick was. Thank you to any and all who gave their time and talent [for the public memorial] so graciously.”

Awww…

According to Playbill, the virtual memorial will involve friends and family members of Cordero’s who will share old photographs, videos, and treasured memories of the late star.

The memorial will also feature special performances by some of Cordero’s cast mates, including those from A Bronx Tale, Bullets Over Broadway, The Toxic Avenger, Rock of Ages, and the memorable production Waitress. Any donations taken at the memorial will benefit the Save The Music Foundation.

Of course, you’ll recall that Cordero died back on July 5 in Los Angeles, where he’d been in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days while battling the coronavirus. The longtime actor fought valiantly, but the disease proved too much in the end, and he left behind wife Amanda and one-year-old son Elvis Eduardo. So sad…

Even now two months after his death, our thoughts continue to be with Cordero, his grieving family, and the loved ones, friends, and cast mates he left behind. So sad to see the coronavirus pandemic affecting his family — and so many other families of the hundreds of thousands of people dead — during a very, very tough year. Ugh.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Stay safe and be smart out there. Hopefully we’ll be through this pandemic soon…

