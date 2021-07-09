Amanda Knox Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage, Wonders If 'Something' Happened To Her In Italy

Amanda Knox has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage during her first pregnancy with husband Christopher Robinson.

Knox, who turned 34 years old on Friday, is most famous for being exonerated for the murder of her study abroad roommate, British student Meredith Kercher, after serving four years in prison in Italy more than a decade ago.

Now she’s grappling with the loss of her unborn baby — and the criminal justice activist is opening up about it on her podcast, Labyrinth.

Related: TikTok Star Caitlyn Loane Dead At 19 — Watch Her Haunting Final Video

The mourning mother explained the miscarriage situation through tears during this week’s new episode of the podcast, describing how they first discovered the baby no longer had a heartbeat during a routine doctor visit. All this came about after the poor couple had already begun preparing a nursery after telling their parents on Mother’s Day to expect a grand child soon.

Knox recalled how difficult things have been for her and Robinson as they have mourned the death of a baby they’ll never know, saying (below):

“I’ve sat with the miscarriage for a while trying and failing to be OK. I don’t know who that baby was. I don’t know if I’ll ever know. It’s a weird thought.”

She explained how the couple had even picked a name for their unborn child relatively early on in the pregnancy process. Sadly, in turn, that only caused them more heartache after learning the baby was no longer alive.

Through tears, Knox said:

“I knew exactly what I want to do with my first pregnancy, and to have it not come to fruition, not through choice, felt like a betrayal. [It made me wonder], ‘do I have bad eggs and I just never knew? Am I actually too old? Did something happen to me while I was over in Italy?'”

Obviously something horribly traumatic happened to her in Italy. Whether her years of imprisonment could have caused hidden health problems, there’s really no way to know.

“If it’s not easy and you don’t know why, then anything could be the problem. It’s frustrating how little information you have at any point in the process.”

Just awful.

Unfortunately, this is something that so many couples go through in their quest to get pregnant.

Related: Amanda Knox Responds To Donald Trump Getting Mad At Her For Supporting Hillary Clinton

While Knox’s story here is beyond heartbreaking, though, it also may come as very relatable to other couples who are also struggling with the pain and grief of miscarriage. Hopefully Knox’s strength to be so open with her grief and sadness will help buoy others going through the same thing.

[Image via Layne Freedle/WENN]