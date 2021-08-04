Amanda Knox Says She's Pregnant With Her First Child -- One Month After Announcing Miscarriage

Amanda Knox has happy news to share one month after revealing she suffered a miscarriage.

On Wednesday’s episode of her podcast Labyrinths, alongside cohost and husband Christopher Robinson, she announced they’re pregnant. This will be the first child for the 34-year-old controversial public figure and her poet partner. Playing an audio of themselves from finding out the results of their positive test, the couple shouted:

“We’re pregnant!”

The expecting parents told listeners they’ve been recording their full pregnancy journey for a miniseries on the podcast titled, “280 Days.” The goal is to “take you on an intimate journey from conception to birth” in this exciting time of their lives.

For those who may not be following Knox’s story since being exonerated from the murder of former roommate Meredith Kerchner, she and Robinson became engaged in 2018 before making it official the very next month in December 2018. The pair then celebrated with a wedding ceremony last February — but it was just in July that the author explained to fans that she had suffered a miscarriage. She shared on the episode at the time:

“We sat with the miscarriage for awhile,”trying and failing to be OK… It feels like trying more. Until you’ve failed at something, you don’t know what it’s like to lose.”

Followers will need to stay tuned to their pod if they want to keep up with their baby news.

[Image via Amanda Knox/Instagram]