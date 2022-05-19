Trevor Noah And Minka Kelly Are ‘Over’ – Again!

Another couple bites the dust!

According to People, Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah have decided to go their separate ways … again. A source told the outlet on Wednesday that the 41-year-old actress “is single now,” noting that she “has the best attitude” about it and was over wasting her energy on the relationship when he was just not her person:

“She is very happy. She’d rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy.”

Another insider close to the former couple also confirmed the breakup, revealing that they actually have not been an item for quite some time:

“They have been broken up for a while.”

As you may recall, Trevor and Minka first got together in August 2020. A source told People at the time:

“They’re very happy. It’s a very serious relationship. They’re making plans for a future together, and it’s a very stable relationship. They’ve been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple.”

About a year later, though, reports came out announcing that they had called it quits. However, it seemed like their split did not last long! Sources later shared in June 2021 that Minka and Trevor wanted to give their relationship another chance and were working things out, with one telling ET:

“Trevor and Minka are taking things day by day. They’re spending more time together and are both happy. Their feelings for each other never really went away and after taking some space, they realized they missed each other.”

It turned out that the duo are used to having an “on-and-off” again romance, as a different confidant explained to Us Weekly at the time:

“Minka and Trevor have been on-and-off. Now they’re back together. They realized they’re both happier being together than apart.”

While the couple were notoriously private with their relationship, the Friday Night Lights star pretty much confirmed things were going strong between them and posted a picture with Noah from their trip to South Africa in January, calling the trip with her beau “the holiday of a lifetime.”

Before anyone starts hoping for a future reconciliation between these two again, another insider insisted to People that they are “officially over” this time. As for why they broke up for good? The source claimed The Daily Show host was ultimately “too focused on work and didn’t have enough time for a relationship.” But it turns out Trevor is already getting back out there! The insider added:

“He’s back in the dating game as well.”

Damn…

Are you surprised Trevor and Minka are over yet again, Perezcious readers? Drop your reactions to the breakup news in the comments (below)!

