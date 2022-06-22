Amber Heard Reportedly In Talks To Write 'Tell-All' About Johnny Depp Marriage!

OK, this cannot be true, can it??

Everyone has been wondering what the future holds for Johnny Depp after being vindicated — in the eyes of many anyway — by winning his defamation case against ex Amber Heard. Will Hollywood really invite him back with open arms? We’ll see.

As for Amber, well, that’s sort of the opposite question, right? We’ve heard her role in the upcoming Aquaman sequel was radically reduced — but that rumor of her firing was never confirmed. If she really is looking at a loss of new roles amid the ignominy of being legally called a liar, how is she going to make money?

According to a bombshell report from OK Magazine, she’s planning on writing a tell-all! That’s right, a memoir that will include the type of stories that… well, frankly, got her sued for defamation in the first place! The outlet’s source said she’s ready to throw caution to the wind and put pen to paper:

“Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all.”

The insider is corroborating rumors the actress is “broke” (something her lawyer also basically said on TV) and therefore not “in a position to turn down money” right now.

Memoirs like this, surrounding controversial celebs, are BIG MONEY (Britney got $15 mil!!!) and could be a fantastic windfall for the troubled actress. However, publishers would need to be bold as hell to pull it off. After all, what’s to stop Johnny from suing again if she repeats what the Virginia jury already decided was defamatory lies??

As Dror Bikel, author of The 1% Divorce: When Titans Clash, explained to OK:

“Depp and his attorneys will be reading and listening to everything that Heard states. If she crosses the line, which is likely, there is no question that will be hit with another defamation suit and end up right back in court.”

That alone makes us wary of the story. We mean, how could she possibly be considering this? Well, she did seem to be daring Johnny when it came to repeating accusations of abuse in her first TV interview following the trial. And when The Blast reached out, her people — who usually squash rumors right away — were a bit cagier this time, saying instead:

“Thanks for reaching out, but we don’t have a comment to share on this.”

Notably not a denial…

OK, let’s allow that she’s up for it, that she really does feel she “has nothing to lose.” What publisher would pay her for a book they’d almost assuredly be unable to print??

