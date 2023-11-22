Blac Chyna Wants Back On Reality TV -- But There's A Catch!

Ready for her close-up!

Blac Chyna is eager to have her own reality series again! As Perezcious readers know, the OnlyFans model was briefly on TV in 2016 when she and Rob Kardashian starred in Rob & Chyna, but it all came to an end when they split up. In recent years, the socialite has sued her ex’s family over allegations they conspired to get the series canceled. Part of the reason she’s so pissed is because she was reportedly set to make $92,500 per episode in the second season. All that said, it should come as no surprise that she’s eager to get back on TV soon! Who wouldn’t want a paycheck that big?!

While speaking to The US Sun at the Pow(H)er Awards red carpet in New York City on Thursday, the 35-year-old, who now goes by Angela White, said she’d be very interested in doing a documentary or show about herself, sharing:

“I feel like the timing is everything and I feel like I’m still kind of going through my transition and my journey. I need to make sure that I’m a hundred percent confident in what I’m doing, but I wouldn’t mind sharing that journey along the way.”

Chyna’s been undergoing a ton of personal changes lately, such as getting baptized. We could see why she might want to bring fans along for the ride. There’s just one small problem: she’s actually NOT ready to let cameras in on her world just yet. Despite the daydream, she noted “it’s just not something that’s on the front of my mind” at the moment. So, don’t set your DVRs yet!

But just because she doesn’t want to get too vulnerable, it doesn’t mean she’s not opposed to starring in some other kind of reality show in the meantime. Referencing her short-lived time on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, the Lashed founder noted she’s totally up for doing a less personal series:

“As long as it’s more [about] people and it’s not just me talking about my life.”

Interesting!

She’s been embroiled in a custody battle with ex Tyga over their 11-year-old son King Cairo, so no wonder she wants a vacation. LOLz! Another idea? If Andy Cohen were ever interested, the rapper agreed to sign up for Real Housewives, though she’s not sure if the Beverly Hills installment is the right fit for her. She explained:

“I’m not from LA. I’m from DC. I wouldn’t move back to DC, either. But I would do it… but I’m not a wife yet. I’m working on it.”

Sounds like she’s down for pretty much anything so long as the money’s right! And Chyna’s been open about wanting to marry her beau Derrick Milano, so anything’s possible when it comes to getting her on the Bravo franchise!

What would U like to see Chyna do next? Sound OFF (below)!

