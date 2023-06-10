AHS Regular Zachary Quinto ‘Really Impressed’ By Kim Kardashian!

Kim Kardashian’s performance in the upcoming season of American Horror Story is already getting rave reviews!

During the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of his new movie, He Went That Way, Zachary Quinto confirmed that he would be coming back for season 12 of American Horror Story – but only as a guest cameo this time. Ugh. And since he was a part of Ryan Murphy’s production of AHS: Delicate, he gave some tea about Kimmy Kakes’ acting skills in the show!

Related: Sharon Stone Shades Kim For Starring In New AHS Season!

His opinion on her performance so far? Well, Zachary revealed to reporters, including People, that he’s “really impressed” by the 42-year-old reality star’s acting ability! Whoa! The 46-year-old actor shared:

“I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her. She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don’t think she needs my advice. She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she’s gonna do a wonderful job.”

Talk about a great review! We bet Kim must love to hear this kind of praise, especially after getting bashed by fans and some iconic actresses for her involvement in the anthology series! Reactions to Zachary’s stamp of approval, Perezcious readers? Are you excited to see Kim in AHS? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]